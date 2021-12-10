News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fatal crash: Motorist charged with careless driving while under the influence of cannabis

Bianca Wild

Published: 12:07 PM December 10, 2021
Updated: 12:34 PM December 10, 2021
Ryan Haggar's case is next due to be heard at Cambridge Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A motorist has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a woman in a crash on the A10.

The case of Ryan Hagger - of Beechside in Gamlingay - was heard at Cambridge Magistrates' Court yesterday, and relates to a crash on January 27, 2021 on the Melbourn stretch of the A10.

The 28-year-old was charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the limit for cannabis. 

The legal limit for cannabis is two micrograms per litre of blood.

The case was sent for trial under section 51(1) & (2)(a) of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998 and is due to be heard at Cambridge Crown Court on January 6, 2022.

Melbourn News

