Published: 2:29 PM February 1, 2021

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for climbing on top of a freezer and behaving aggressively in Tesco Extra in Royston.

Police were called to the supermarket in Old North Road at 3.05pm yesterday and the shop was evacuated while they dealt with the incident.

The man, who is from Royston, remains in custody at this time.