Teen arrested in connection with sexual assault investigation

Published: 12:29 PM January 19, 2021

A Royston 19-year-old has been arrested after a woman reported being approached by a motorist and sexually assaulted in the town.

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following the alleged incident on New Year's Day at 7.45pm.

The victim was walking down Kneesworth Street when a car pulled up next to her. The driver of the vehicle, a man, asked if she wanted a lift - which she refused before walking away.

The driver exited the vehicle and approached the victim, before reportedly touching her inappropriately. The victim confronted him, and then ran off in the direction of Tesco.

A Royston man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released on conditional bail.

Det Con Sydnie Grace said: “The incident occurred in a residential street, so we believe that some people may have witnessed it. If you did, please could you get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you have any information that you think could assist with our enquiries, please get in contact. Even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant could be key to the investigation.”

If you have any information, you can contact DC Grace directly via email at sydnie.grace@herts.pnn.police.uk. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/2273/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.







