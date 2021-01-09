Photographic society congratulates competition winner
- Credit: Andrew Colgan
Royston Photographic Society is continuing to hold competitions despite lockdown restrictions forcing meetings to take place virtually.
The society's second competition under COVID-19 restrictions was titled 'Mono', as pictures had to be in monochrome.
Andrew Colgan, former chairman of the society, was named the winner for his photo depicting Thornham Harbour at high tide. His entry was awarded 20 out of 20 by the judges and praised for its composition and tonal range.
The society holds weekly meetings on Zoom every Thursday evening at 8pm, and has a separate group dedicated to landscapes.
They have also been taking part in socially-distanced photography outings when guidelines permit.
Anyone who wishes to join, or receive information about how to get involved, can call Peter Baker on 07921 191887. Photographers of all abilities are welcome.
