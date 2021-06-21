News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man jailed after attacking victim with glass bottle in hotel room

Published: 10:05 AM June 21, 2021    Updated: 11:26 AM June 21, 2021
Martin Ward from Royston was jailed for injuring another man with a glass bottle at a hotel room in Stevenage

A Royston man who attacked another man with a glass bottle in a row over money was jailed for two years on Friday.

Martin Ward, 37, of Green Street, picked up glass from a broken bottle and slashed his victim during a fight in a Stevenage hotel room.

Prosecutor Simon Wilshire said Ward was out on licence from prison on March 11 this year, and had been put up at the Ibis Hotel.

He was drinking in his room with a man he had met through mutual friends when Ward accused him of taking money from his wallet.

During the ensuing fight, Ward wielded a piece of broken glass, causing a serious facial injury. The victim made his way to reception and the police were called.

The injured man would not help the police investigation, but CCTV images showed Ward wandering around the hotel, wiping his hands and shoes on sheets. He left the hotel but was picked up by police after they saw him washing his hands in a puddle of water.

When questioned, Ward said: "I'm not a bad person. I admit it - I put the bottle in his face."

Ward, who has 61 convictions for 123 offences, pleaded guilty to wounding.

Defending, Claire Fraser said that in his plea Ward acknowledged that a fight had broken out, and that he ended up with glass in his hand and lashed out. She also asked for credit for his guilty plea.

Jailing him, Judge Michael Kay QC said Ward has caused a "nasty, deep injury", and that drinking to excess had been a feature of his life for many years.

Royston News
Stevenage News

