Bomb squad carry out controlled explosion in Royston

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 6:26 PM January 30, 2021   
police car royston

Police cordoned off areas of Royston town centre today. - Credit: supplied

The cordon in Royston town centre is to be lifted after the bomb squad attended the scene of a suspicious vehicle and subsequently carried out a controlled explosion.

Royston High Street and the surrounding roads were cordoned off with some residents evacuated after police were were alerted to a suspicious vehicle - located in the High Street - earlier today

At about 6pm, a Herts police spokeswoman confirmed to the Crow that the incident had now concluded - the explosive ordnance disposal team attended and a controlled explosion was carried out.

The spokeswoman said: "Police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle parked in Royston High Street earlier today.

"A cordon was put in place and the area was evacuated, to allow the vehicle to be assessed safely.

"The explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD)  attended and carried out a controlled explosion as a precaution.

"The vehicle is now due to be recovered and further enquiries will be carried out.

"Members of the public are thanked for their patience and understanding throughout."

