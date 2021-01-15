Fraudster jailed after £60,000 shopping spree

Published: 1:04 PM January 15, 2021

Waliu Jokosenumi, 32, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after admitting to £60,000 worth of fraud. - Credit: Archant

A Great Chishill man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after defrauding victims of more than £60,000 to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Waliu Jokosenumi, of Heydon Road, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and being in possession of articles for use in fraud.

The 32-year-old was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday following a successful investigation by the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU), a specialist police unit funded by the banking and cards industry.

Between April 2017 and December 2018, Jokosenumi posed as genuine bank customers, submitting electronic applications for numerous credit cards in his victims’ names.

He then intercepted the credit cards in the post to go on a £60,248 shopping spree at various retail and online stores.

Jokosenumi also conspired with a 27-year-old woman, Olivia Junaid - also of Heydon Road. She was sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

The fraudulent transactions were spotted by the bank and referred to the DCPCU to investigate the case. All victims were fully refunded.

Detective Constable Colin Calvert, who investigated the case, said: “Mr Jokosenumi wrongfully thought he could get away with funding his lifestyle by committing fraud.

“He callously purported to be genuine customers applying for credit cards which were then used to go on a shopping spree.

“Fortunately, we were able to track him down and bring him to justice.”