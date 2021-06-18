News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

Flasher who attacked officers appears in court

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 4:24 PM June 18, 2021    Updated: 4:35 PM June 18, 2021
Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY L

Royston flasher Vitaljus Kybartas, from Kneesworth, will next appear at St Albans Crown Court. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A prolific flasher who repeatedly exposed himself in Royston, and attacked police officers, has appeared in court. 

Vitaljus Kybartas - of Old North Road in Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth - exposed his penis while in Royston on March 29. He also assaulted a male police officer that day.

He then exposed his penis to cause alarm or distress the following day.

On April 26, he exposed himself again in Royston and masturbated in public.

He also assaulted two police officers - a man and a woman - by beating, that same day in the town. 

Kybartas appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court in April and pleaded guilty to all charges and was bailed.

On June 15, he failed to surrender to custody without reasonable cause. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Defibrillators: How you could save a life
  2. 2 Community stalwart who led national effort to help navy veterans during pandemic receives BEM
  3. 3 Freedom Day: More than half of Herts residents welcome delay to lockdown easing
  1. 4 Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire
  2. 5 New bus and cycle shelters to help bring sustainable travel to town
  3. 6 Yellow weather warning of thunderstorms in Herts
  4. 7 MBE is an incredible honour, says Lister nurse Lizzie
  5. 8 Labour organiser criticises Labour mayor for hiring a Tory as deputy 
  6. 9 Commissioner to grill Herts Police chief over stalking powers 'failure'
  7. 10 Flasher who attacked officers appears in court

And he appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court yesterday, when the case was sent to crown court.

Kybartas was remanded in custody to next appear at St Albans Crown Court for sentencing on July 9. 

St Albans Crown Court
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Royston crews were called to the flat block blaze in Goodes Court in April 

Police renew appeal after Royston fire

Bianca Wild

person
Whaddon church roof before and after

Updated

Raise the roof! Church lead replaced two years on from theft

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Melbourn Village College's last ski trip in 2020

Ski trip interest 'peaks' at Melbourn Village College

Chloe Olivia Sladden

Logo Icon
The proposed hotel design. Photo: South Cambridgeshire District Council.

IWM Duxford

Council votes again on Duxford hotel plans

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon