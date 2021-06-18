Published: 4:24 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM June 18, 2021

Royston flasher Vitaljus Kybartas, from Kneesworth, will next appear at St Albans Crown Court. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A prolific flasher who repeatedly exposed himself in Royston, and attacked police officers, has appeared in court.

Vitaljus Kybartas - of Old North Road in Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth - exposed his penis while in Royston on March 29. He also assaulted a male police officer that day.

He then exposed his penis to cause alarm or distress the following day.

On April 26, he exposed himself again in Royston and masturbated in public.

He also assaulted two police officers - a man and a woman - by beating, that same day in the town.

Kybartas appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court in April and pleaded guilty to all charges and was bailed.

On June 15, he failed to surrender to custody without reasonable cause.

And he appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court yesterday, when the case was sent to crown court.

Kybartas was remanded in custody to next appear at St Albans Crown Court for sentencing on July 9.