E-fit image of indecent exposure suspect released by police

Bianca Wild

Published: 2:22 PM November 29, 2021
Updated: 2:39 PM November 29, 2021
Police have released this image of a man they want to identify in relation to a indecent exposure incident in Royston.

Police have released this image of a man they want to identify as part of an investigation into an indecent exposure incident in Royston. - Credit: Herts police

Detectives are releasing an e-fit image of a suspect they would like to identify, after a woman was approached by a man exposing and touching himself in Royston.

The incident occurred in an alleyway off Barkway Road, at around 5.55pm on Tuesday, November 9.

It was reported that a woman was walking through the alleyway, when she became aware of a man following her.

When she turned to confront him, he approached her while exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately.

The victim screamed and chased the man back towards Barkway Road, where he jumped over two metal barriers before fleeing the scene in a vehicle that had been parked near the end of the alleyway. He drove off at speed, in the direction of Barley.

Det Con Nick Jenkins said: “This incident has understandably left the victim incredibly shaken up.

"Our enquiries are continuing at this time to identify the suspect and we are hoping someone may recognise the person depicted in the image.

“If you think you may know this person, please contact us. We’d also still like to hear from anyone else who may have any other information about what happened.” 

Anyone with information can contact DC Jenkins directly via email at nick.jenkins@herts.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/87771/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org
 

