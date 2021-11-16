News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

Armed police attend Royston address after 'firearm' incident

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 6:57 PM November 16, 2021
police stock

Police attended an address in Royston this afternoon - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested after an incident in Royston today - where a group were reportedly spat at by a male who had in his possession what was believed to be a firearm. 

Officers were called at around 3.45pm today following a suspicious incident in Echo Hill, Royston.

It was reported that a man had spat towards a group of men, before allegedly revealing part of an object in his waistband - which the reporting person believed was firearm.

Armed officers attended and entered an address. A search was carried out and a decorative object in the shape of a gun was recovered.

The arrested man has been taken into police custody, a force spokeswoman confirmed. 

Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police stock

Herts Live | Updated

Cyclist seriously injured in A10 crash

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
A Congestion Charge sign in London; Inset: A Babraham Road Park&Ride bus in Cambridge

Environment News

Congestion charge and Royston bus every 10 minutes in city bus plan

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
There has been a crash on the A505 near McDonald's - motorists are advised to avoid the area. Pictur

Herts Live

A10 closed in both directions following serious incident

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The green space in Mallow Walk, Royston. 

Royston land withdrawn from auction at last minute

Bianca Wild

person