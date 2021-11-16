Armed police attend Royston address after 'firearm' incident
Published: 6:57 PM November 16, 2021
A man has been arrested after an incident in Royston today - where a group were reportedly spat at by a male who had in his possession what was believed to be a firearm.
Officers were called at around 3.45pm today following a suspicious incident in Echo Hill, Royston.
It was reported that a man had spat towards a group of men, before allegedly revealing part of an object in his waistband - which the reporting person believed was firearm.
Armed officers attended and entered an address. A search was carried out and a decorative object in the shape of a gun was recovered.
The arrested man has been taken into police custody, a force spokeswoman confirmed.