Published: 2:49 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 2:52 PM October 25, 2021

A 25-year-old from Guilden Morden was arrested near Royston for drug dealing - Credit: Archant

A 25-year-old has appeared in court for sentencing, after police pulled him over near Royston and found a large quantity of cocaine inside his car.

Zak Neaves was pulled over on June 19 last year on the A505 Baldock Road, for using his mobile phone at the wheel.

Officers could smell cannabis coming from inside the car, so searched the vehicle. They found 43 bags of cocaine, cannabis and £445 in cash that had been hidden under the front seats.

Neaves - from New Road in Guilden Morden - was arrested and taken into custody, where he handed over another bag of cocaine.

On Friday, October 22, Neaves pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and to possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work. He was also given a three month curfew on Fridays and Saturdays between 6pm and 5am, and was fined £250.