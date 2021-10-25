News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

Drug dealer caught after being pulled over for using phone on A505

Logo Icon

Court reporter

Published: 2:49 PM October 25, 2021    Updated: 2:52 PM October 25, 2021
police stock

A 25-year-old from Guilden Morden was arrested near Royston for drug dealing - Credit: Archant

A 25-year-old has appeared in court for sentencing, after police pulled him over near Royston and found a large quantity of cocaine inside his car.

Zak Neaves was pulled over on June 19 last year on the A505 Baldock Road, for using his mobile phone at the wheel.

Officers could smell cannabis coming from inside the car, so searched the vehicle. They found 43 bags of cocaine, cannabis and £445 in cash that had been hidden under the front seats.

Neaves - from New Road in Guilden Morden - was arrested and taken into custody, where he handed over another bag of cocaine.

On Friday, October 22, Neaves pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and to possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work. He was also given a three month curfew on Fridays and Saturdays between 6pm and 5am, and was fined £250.

You may also want to watch:

Royston News
Guilden Morden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

South Cambs police Bassingbourn The Causeway drugs arrest

Cambs Live

Man arrested on suspicion of drugs offence after two warrants issued

Bianca Wild

person
Exterior of Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Lister Hospital

Dozens die after catching COVID-19 in our hospitals

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Jeremy and Renate Burrowes, owners of Country Boarding Cats and Dogs near Baldock

Inside Country Boarding for Cats and Dogs: Award-winning kennels' labour...

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village

Pupils wish villagers a happy harvest with afternoon tea

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon