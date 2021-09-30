25-year-old admits Royston drug dealing
A 25-year-old has admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply in Royston.
Zak Neaves - of New Road in Guilden Morden - appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court yesterday before District Judge Sally Fudge.
He was charged with one count of possession of a quantity of cocaine, with intent to supply the class A drug. The charge is in contravention of section 4(1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, contrary to section 5(3) of and Schedule 4 to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
He was also charged with possession of cannabis, a class B drug. Both charges relate to June 19 last year, when he was caught in Royston.
The case was sent to St Albans Crown Court for sentencing, which is due to take place on October 22.
