News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

25-year-old admits Royston drug dealing

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 2:55 PM September 30, 2021    Updated: 6:58 PM September 30, 2021
Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY L

Zak Neaves of Guilden Morden is to appear at St Albans Crown Court to be sentenced after admitting possessing cocaine with intent to supply. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A 25-year-old has admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply in Royston. 

Zak Neaves - of New Road in Guilden Morden - appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court yesterday before District Judge Sally Fudge. 

He was charged with one count of possession of a quantity of cocaine, with intent to supply the class A drug. The charge is in contravention of section 4(1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, contrary to section 5(3) of and Schedule 4 to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis, a class B drug. Both charges relate to June 19 last year, when he was caught in Royston. 

The case was sent to St Albans Crown Court for sentencing, which is due to take place on October 22. 

You may also want to watch:

if you have information about a crime call the non-emergency number 101. If you witness an ongoing crime - call 999 immediately.


Most Read

  1. 1 25-year-old admits Royston drug dealing
  2. 2 'Panic-buying is crippling us' - petrol station owner urges motorists to think before they refuel
  3. 3 How you can help Afghan refugees seeking asylum
  1. 4 Arts society launches biggest-ever online exhibition
  2. 5 Appeal to trace driver after cyclist sustains serious injuries in crash
  3. 6 Get on your bike for the A10 Awareness Ride comeback
  4. 7 North Herts and Beds villages hit by power cut
  5. 8 CCTV appeal after vehicles interfered with in Royston
  6. 9 Royston man to stand trial for permitting production of cannabis
  7. 10 Barkway Lit Fest proves to be a real page-turner
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

High Street in Hitchin

Visit Hertfordshire

17 of the prettiest streets in North Herts

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Ely, Cambridge Grand Designs

Gallery

Malaysian-style Fens home leaves Grand Designs viewers in awe

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The pumping station site at Therfield Heath 

Therfield Heath threatened with 'eyesore' kiosks

Bianca Wild

person
The proposed location of the new town which Thakeham is looking to develop in South Cambs

What's next for Thakeham development after Local Plan sites revealed?

Bianca Wild

person