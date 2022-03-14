Advice after catalytic converter thefts in Royston

Police are offering advice to drivers after two catalytic converter thefts in Royston - Credit: Archant

The Royston Safer Neighbourhood Team is issuing advice to drivers after two catalytic converter thefts in the area.

There were two thefts in the town last week. The first took place at King James Way car park on Wednesday, March 9 and the second took place in The Brambles on Thursday, March 10.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals and are attractive to thieves due to their high metal value.

They are costly to repair and replace and if stolen render cars almost undriveable.

Neighbourhood Inspector James Lant said: “We are doing everything we can to crack down on this crime including increasing high visibility and covert patrols. I would also urge motorists to be vigilant and take steps to help protect their vehicles.

“It is a good idea to property mark your catalytic converter and there are a number of garages across the county where you can get this done for free. It may even reduce your insurance.

“A sign in your window saying your catalytic converter has been marked may well deter thieves and you can also buy clamps to secure your catalytic converter to your vehicle.

“We recommend that you park your vehicle in as secure a location as possible. If you park it half on the pavement, it makes it easier for thieves to get underneath so please try not to do this."