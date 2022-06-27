Herts sex offender assaulted victim while she slept

Richard Newman denied the allegations made against him. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A sex offender from Hertfordshire assaulted his victim while she slept on a sofa.

The incident occurred in October 2017, when Richard Newman sexually assaulted his female victim after she had fallen asleep.

The victim later called 999 and Newman was arrested, but denied the allegations made against him.

The 51-year-old from High Street, Reed - near Royston - is the owner of the Spice Cabinet restaurant within the village.

He appeared at Luton Crown Court on Friday (June 24).

There he was sentenced to three years and six months in prison, after being found guilty of sexual assault and sexual assault by penetration.

Detective Sergeant Amy Farmer, from Hertfordshire Police's Sexual Offences Investigation Team (SOIT), said: "Newman despicably took advantage of the victim as she slept.

"She was so traumatised by what had happened, that she was initially unable to speak during her 999 call to police as she could not stop crying.

“I’d like to praise her for the bravery she has shown throughout the trial and I hope she can begin to move forward now that Newman is behind bars.”

Incidents involving sexual assault can be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.



