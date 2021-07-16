News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage after crash near Barley

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 5:05 PM July 16, 2021   
The emergency services have attended a crash along the B1039 between Barley and Royston 

An appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage has been launched by officers investigating the serious crash between Royston and Barley earlier today. 

At around 11.10am, three cars were involved in a collision on the B1039 near to the junction for the road to Lower Field Farm. 

The male driver of a red Toyota Aygo was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.

The female driver of a grey Renault Clio was also taken to hospital for treatment of slight injuries. The driver of the third vehicle, a black Renault Megane, was not injured.

PC James Carmichael - from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit -  said: “We are working to establish the circumstances around the collision at this time. As part of this, we are asking anyone who saw the incident, or events leading up to it, to please contact us.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage. If you were driving in the area around the time, please review your footage and contact us if you believe you may have information which could assist us.

“We are aware that a number of false rumours are circulating about the incident and I would politely ask that people refrain from speculating, as it could cause upset to those involved, as well as their friends and families. Thank you.”

You can report information on 101, with the reference ISR 249 of July 16. You can also go to herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.


