Royston man who stole space in skip landed with hefty fine
A Royston man who stole space in a skip has been ordered to pay a hefty sum by the magistrate.
Patrick Ward, of Green Street in the town, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Wednesday last week charged with two counts of stealing space in a skip.
The first charge relates to an incident on January 5 this year at Waltham Cross. In court, Ward admitted stealing space in a skip, contrary to section 1(1) and 7 of the Theft Act 1968.
For this offence, the 57-year-old was fined £60, has to pay £100 compensation, a £34 surcharge to victims services and £85 in court costs. His guilty plea taken into account when imposing sentence.
The second charge relates to an incident on January 19, 2021 - also at Waltham Cross. The skip space belonged to the same victim
He pleaded guilty and was fined £60.
The total Ward must pay is £339 - at monthly instalments of £20, commencing on September 29.
