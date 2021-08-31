News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston man who stole space in skip landed with hefty fine

Bianca Wild

Published: 11:29 AM August 31, 2021   
Stevenage Magistrates' Court

Patrick Ward from Royston appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court last week - Credit: Archant

A Royston man who stole space in a skip has been ordered to pay a hefty sum by the magistrate.

Patrick Ward, of Green Street in the town, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Wednesday last week charged with two counts of stealing space in a skip.

The first charge relates to an incident on January 5 this year at Waltham Cross. In court, Ward admitted stealing space in a skip, contrary to section 1(1) and 7 of the Theft Act 1968.

For this offence, the 57-year-old was fined £60, has to pay £100 compensation, a £34 surcharge to victims services and £85 in court costs. His guilty plea taken into account when imposing sentence.

The second charge relates to an incident on January 19, 2021 - also at Waltham Cross. The skip space belonged to the same victim

He pleaded guilty and was fined £60.

The total Ward must pay is £339 - at monthly instalments of £20, commencing on September 29. 

