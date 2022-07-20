A man from Melbourn has been handed a seven-month prison sentence after he admitted to strangling his girlfriend in a row over an Xbox - Credit: Sean Dempsey/PA

Police officers used new legislation to secure a prison sentence for a domestic abuser who strangled a woman in a row over an Xbox.

In a first for Cambridgeshire Constabulary, officers in the county charged Lucas Weaver, aged 25, with "intentional strangulation" on June 10.

They were called to an address in Victoria Way, Melbourn, where Weaver lived.

When police arrived, the victim told officers she and Weaver had argued throughout the day, and when the victim arrived at Weaver's house to pick up some belongings later that day, a row ensued over the ownership of an Xbox which they shared.

During their quarrel, the victim threw an Xbox controller on the floor, but this caused no damage.

In response, Weaver grabbed the victim around the throat and reportedly squeezed for several seconds, leaving her with reddening and cuts to the left side of her neck.

Officers arrested Weaver on suspicion of "intentional strangulation" - a new offence under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 which came into effect on June 7, 2022, just three days before the offence took place.

It is the first time that Cambridgeshire Constabulary has used this legislation to secure a conviction.

In a police interview, Weaver admitted grabbing hold of the woman's throat for three to five seconds, and he pleaded guilty to the offence at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 18.

He was handed a seven-month prison sentence.

Sergeant Pete Sharp, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "This is one of the force's first convictions under the new legislation and the sentence in this case reflects the severity of Weaver's actions.

"The assault left the woman incredibly frightened and no-one should ever be made to feel that way.

"This case provides an example of how an argument can spiral out of control, but domestic abuse is never acceptable and there is no excuse.

"I hope Weaver now reflects on his behaviour and the victim can feel some measure of comfort and closure.

"Tackling domestic abuse is a top priority and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep victims safe."