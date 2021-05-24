Driver sentenced after injuring pedestrian at Royston Tesco Extra

Published: 5:20 PM May 24, 2021

Neil Holson has been sentenced for driving without due care and attention at Royston's Tesco Extra petrol station. - Credit: Bianca Wild

A motorist has been sentenced after his car collided with a pedestrian at Tesco Extra in Royston.

The case involving Neil Holson, of Parklands, concluded in his absence at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Thursday last week.

The court heard that on November 4 last year, Holson drove his Honda Jazz to the petrol station at Tesco Extra in Old North Road. When he attempted to exit the station forecourt, his car collided with a pedestrian and caused injury.

He was charged with driving without due care and attention, contrary to the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.

Holson pleaded guilty on May 20, 2021, and on Thursday, the chairman of the bench - Magistrate Stephen Cane - fined him £120 and endorsed his licence with six points.

The 54-year-old must also pay a surcharge of £34 to fund victim services and pay court costs of £110. The £264 total must be paid by June 3, 2021.