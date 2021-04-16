News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police dog helps track down bike stolen in South Cambs

Bianca Wild

Published: 6:00 PM April 16, 2021   
The off-road bike from Wimpole was tracked down in Bedfordshire

The off-road bike from Wimpole was tracked down in Bedfordshire. @SouthCambsCops - Credit: @SouthCambsCops

An off-road motorcycle stolen from Wimpole yesterday has been tracked down in Bedfordshire, thanks to the road policing team and dog unit. 

South Cambs Police tweeted to say that Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road police officers and dog unit found the stolen bike.

@SouthCambsCops said: "An off-road motorbike stolen from Wimpole yesterday was tracked by @roadpoliceBCH officers with a little help from @BCHPoliceDogs who found it abandoned over the border in Beds.

A Cambs police spokesman told the Crow: "We were called yesterday, April 15, at 9.35pm to reports of a stolen motorcycle - taken from an address in Cambridge Road, Wimpole.

"Officers attended and the stolen motorcycle was recovered several hours later."

Anyone with information regarding the theft should contact Cambs police by calling 101, quoting reference 35/22379/21.

