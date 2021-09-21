Published: 10:07 AM September 21, 2021

Michael Colton, from Royston, is to stand trial at St Albans Crown Court next month. - Credit: Archant

A 50-year-old from Royston is due to stand trial next month after allegedly being involved in the production of cannabis.

Michael Colton, of King James Way in the town, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Wednesday last week.

The charge was that he knowingly permitted or suffered to take place on premises on King James Way the production of a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis, in contravention of section 4(1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 contrary to section 8(a) of and Schedule 4 to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. The incident relates to July 29 this year.

He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, September 15, and the case was sent for trial under section 51(1) & (2)(b) of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998. The jury trial is set to take place on Monday, October 18, at St Albans Crown Court.







