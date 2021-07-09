Meldreth firm fined hundreds of thousands for risking staff safety

Published: 4:02 PM July 9, 2021

A Meldreth factory must pay out hundreds of thousands of pounds after putting workers in danger by breaching health and safety regulations.

Etex Exteriors UK Limited - for which the address given in the court documents was Lichfield Road in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire - was charged with four health and safety breaches.

One was contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, another contrary to the Electricity at Work Regulations Act 1989 and two in breach of Control of Vibration Regulations 2005.

All the offences happened at what is now Meldreth's Etex site in Whaddon Road. Etex Exteriors admitted all charges and was convicted on May 14, 2021 at Cambridge Magistrates' Court in a case investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.

The sentencing took place yesterday at the same court.

The first charge, contravening health and safety regulation, relates to a time on or before September 1, 2017 when failings led to employees exposed to the risks associated with working on electrical switchgear.

The firm was fined £266,600, and ordered to pay £170 surcharge to fund victims services, and pay court costs of 12,297.78.

The defendant's guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.

The second charge was that on or before September 1, 2017, the employer failed to ensure danger was prevented by maintaining all electrical systems so far as reasonably practicable. There was no separate fine for this charge.

The third was of contravening a health and safety regulation on or before July 14, 2016, in that it failed to ensure that its employees were not exposed to vibration above an exposure limit value while conducting cleaning operations on the Hatschek machines.

For this, Etex was fined £15,500 with the guilty plea taken into account when imposing sentence.

The fourth charge, of contravening health and safety, relates to a period on or before July 14, 2016, where the employer carried out work which was likely to expose its employees to vibration at or above an exposure action value that breached regulations, in that it failed to ensure that such employees were placed under suitable health surveillance.

There was no separate penalty for this.

The total amount that Etex has been ordered to pay is £294,564.78.

The Meldreth factory was previously an Atlas Stone Company site and has a long history in the village in many guises.

Atlas was founded in 1902 to pioneer and develop the manufacture of products containing cement. In 1928 the company established a factory at Meldreth.

In May 1975 The Atlas Stone Company was taken over by Belgian firm, Eternit and merged with Marley Building Materials Limited to become Marley Eternit from July 2005 to January 2019. Eternit is now part of the Etex Group.

The Meldreth site specialises in fibre cement profiled sheeting for agricultural and commercial buildings

Etex is registered at Wellington Road, Burton-upon-Trent.

According to Companies House, most directors of the firm from the time resigned on January 2, 2019.

These were David Speakman, appointed March 7, 2005, Dr Andrew McKnight, appointed February 1, 2017, Michel Klein, appointed March 13, 2017, and Benoit Stainier, appointed March 13, 2017.

Nathan Rickinson was appointed director on October 27, 2014 and resigned on

February 1, 2017.

New directors were appointed on January 2, 2019 - Jayne Arkell is the only director appointed then who remains in the role. The second director is Johan Leo, who was appointed on July 23, 2020.

Etex is a global organisation - and according to their website, their motto on safety is 'Safety is key, it’s up to you and me'.

The website states: "Our employees across the globe have embraced this principle. It is the responsibility of every single Etex colleague. We rely on a formal set of guidelines to establish robust safety standards and frameworks. Our safety logo is often one of the first things our employees see when they arrive at work."

The website also states: "In line with the strict European Machinery Directive, we continuously improve machinery safety at every Etex facility around the world to safeguard the well-being of our workers."

"We have implemented rigorous safety procedures in all our locations to identify, prevent and avoid accidents. We invest in diverse safety programmes and offer training courses to instil procedures into daily routines.

"As awareness is the key to behavioural change, we highlight the need for constant vigilance. Our employees are trained to proactively spot the potential for unsafe conditions and report all near-miss incidents in order to continuously improve."

The Crow has contacted Etex, but no one was available for comment.