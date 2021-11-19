Number plates stolen from car in Melbourn

A car had its number plates stolen in Norgett's Lane, Melbourn - Credit: Archant

A car parked outside a home in Melbourn had its number plates stolen, and anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police.

Both front and rear number plates were taken from the car, which was parked in Norgett's Lane.

The theft is believed to have taken place between 5.50pm and 7pm yesterday.

If you have information you can contact police via their web chat service at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/79683/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.