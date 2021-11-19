News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

Number plates stolen from car in Melbourn

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:48 AM November 19, 2021
Police are appealing for information after an incident of indecent exposure in Royston

A car had its number plates stolen in Norgett's Lane, Melbourn - Credit: Archant

A car parked outside a home in Melbourn had its number plates stolen, and anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police.

Both front and rear number plates were taken from the car, which was parked in Norgett's Lane.

The theft is believed to have taken place between 5.50pm and 7pm yesterday.

If you have information you can contact police via their web chat service at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/79683/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Cambs Live
Melbourn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire crews attended a crash in Royston.

Herts Live

Car in collision with takeaway in Royston

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
What police found when the stopped serial drink driver David Morrison

Cambs Live

Drink driver jailed after being caught for SEVENTH time

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
A Congestion Charge sign in London; Inset: A Babraham Road Park&Ride bus in Cambridge

Environment News

Congestion charge and Royston bus every 10 minutes in city bus plan

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon