Man, 22, in court charged with assault and criminal damage

Published: 2:59 PM August 26, 2021

A 22-year-old from Melbourn has appeared in court charged with assault and criminal damage.

The case of Nathan Proud, of Greengage Rise, was heard at Cambridge Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

He is charged with assaulting a woman, and entering a Melbourn property for an unlawful purpose - to assault the woman, contrary to section 4 of the Vagrancy Act 1824.

He is also charged with one count of criminal damage to a property. Specifically, the charge refers to damaging a window to the value of £75, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. All three charges relate to August 10 this year.

No plea was entered, and Mr Proud was given conditional bail. His next hearing at the same court is due to take place on September 9.