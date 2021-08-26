News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

Man, 22, in court charged with assault and criminal damage

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 2:59 PM August 26, 2021   
Arran Ayres from Meldreth has appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today.

Nathan Proud, 22, has appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Archant

A 22-year-old from Melbourn has appeared in court charged with assault and criminal damage. 

The case of Nathan Proud, of Greengage Rise, was heard at Cambridge Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

He is charged with assaulting a woman, and entering a Melbourn property for an unlawful purpose -  to assault the woman, contrary to section 4 of the Vagrancy Act 1824. 

He is also charged with one count of criminal damage to a property. Specifically, the charge refers to damaging a window to the value of £75, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. All three charges relate to August 10 this year. 

No plea was entered, and Mr Proud was given conditional bail. His next hearing at the same court is due to take place on September 9. 

You may also want to watch:

Melbourn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a windscreen was smashed in Hatfield. Pictur

Police hunt group after robbery

Bianca Wild

person
KJAR teacher Kim Chappell's garden party in Therfield for the Teenage Cancer Trust. 

Teacher throws garden party fundraiser in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust

Bianca Wild

person
Jonnie Peacock is helping five kids achieve their sporting dreams in Jonnie's Blade Camp on Channel 4.

TV

Paralympics champion Jonnie Peacock's Blade Camp on Channel 4

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Ivan Titmuss of The Fox and Duck in Therfield is welcoming customers back after months in lockdown.

Support your local favourites this Hospitality Day

Bianca Wild

person