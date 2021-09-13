Published: 11:34 AM September 13, 2021

Nathan Proud has been sentenced for criminal damage after an incident in Melbourn. - Credit: Archant

A 22-year-old from Melbourn has been sentenced for damaging a window at another home in the village.

Nathan Proud, of Hyacinth Road, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday last week and admitted one count of criminal damage.

The charge refers to an incident where Proud damaged a window to the value of £75, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. It took place on August 10 this year.

He was fined £369 and must pay £75 compensation to the owner of the property. He must also pay a £37 surcharge to fund victim services of £37 and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service in court costs.

Proud's guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.

He had previously also been charged with vagrancy and common assault - but these charges were withdrawn.



