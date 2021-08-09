Motorist in court charged with careless driving at level crossing
A motorist from Meldreth has appeared in court charged with a driving offence, relating to an incident at a level crossing last year.
Lyndsey Wareing, of Melrose, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court charged with driving without due care and attention.
The incident took place at Tempsford Level Crossing on November 9, 2020 - the case was brought about by the British Transport Police.
The 43-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday - and was handed a fine of £199, and five penalty points.
The BTP's safety message is to pay attention to warning signs at level crossings.
- As you approach, be ready to stop behind the white line if the lights begin to flash
- Only cross when the barriers are fully raised and the lights go off, or when you are granted permission by an operator
- If the red lights keep flashing after a train has passed, wait – another train is coming
- If the amber light comes on while you are on the crossing, keep going
- Never reverse onto or over the crossing
- Keep children with you at all times and keep dogs on a lead
