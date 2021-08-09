Motorist in court charged with careless driving at level crossing

Published: 1:29 PM August 9, 2021 Updated: 1:40 PM August 9, 2021

Lyndsey Wareing from Meldreth appeared in court charged with careless driving - Credit: Archant

A motorist from Meldreth has appeared in court charged with a driving offence, relating to an incident at a level crossing last year.

Lyndsey Wareing, of Melrose, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court charged with driving without due care and attention.

The incident took place at Tempsford Level Crossing on November 9, 2020 - the case was brought about by the British Transport Police.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday - and was handed a fine of £199, and five penalty points.

The BTP's safety message is to pay attention to warning signs at level crossings.

