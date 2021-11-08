A dog walker reported to police that a man confronted him with a knife in Kneesworth at the weekend. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A dog walker has reported being confronted by a man brandishing a knife in Kneesworth.

The incident took place on Saturday, shortly before 5.40pm - police were called to a field off Old North Road, and it was reported a man with a knife jumped out at a dog walker and kicked his dog. The dog walker and dog then got away.

A Cambs force spokesperson said: "Police attended and searched the field where he had been seen, however no-one was found.

"A crime has been raised and an investigation is under way."

Anyone with any information should contact Cambs police via the website or non-emergency number 101 - quoting incident 477 of November 4. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to the website to use the online form.

The police spokesperson said there was nothing to suggest that the offender was a patient at Kneesworth House Hospital.



