Woman shaken after flasher exposes himself in alleyway

Police are appealing for information after an incident of indecent exposure in Royston - Credit: Archant

A woman has been left shaken after being followed by a man who indecently exposed himself to her in an alleyway in Royston.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident, which happened on Tuesday last week in an alleyway off Barkway Road, at around 5.55pm.

It was reported that the the victim was walking down the alleyway when she became aware of a man following her.

When she turned to confront him, he approached her while exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately.

The victim screamed and chased the man back towards Barkway Road, where he jumped over two metal barriers before fleeing the scene in a vehicle that had been parked near the end of the alleyway.

He drove off in the direction of Barley at speed.

Detective Constable Nick Jenkins, who is investigating, said: “This incident has understandably left the victim incredibly shaken up.

"The suspect was described as a white male, around 5ft 10ins tall, clean shaven, with short dark hair. He is believed to be aged between 20 and 40 years old, and was wearing a light blue fleece.

“I am appealing for anyone with any information to please get in contact. Any information, even something that may seem minor or insignificant, could be key to helping us progress our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact DC Jenkins directly via email at nick.jenkins@herts.police.uk.

You can report information online or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/87771/21.