Sons of murderer Ian Stewart set to inherit from mother's estate

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:11 PM July 27, 2022
Ian Stewart has been found guilty of murdering his wife Diane in 2010 and sentenced to a whole life order

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering his wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010 - Credit: Herts police

The estate of murdered Diane Stewart is set to be split between her two sons, following a confiscation order against killer Ian Stewart.

Stewart, 61 from Letchworth, is serving a whole life term, having been convicted in February this year of killing his wife Diane Stewart at their home in Bassingbourn in 2010.

The case followed his conviction for the murder of his fiancée, 51-year-old children's author Helen Bailey, at their home in Royston in 2016.

Children's author Helen Bailey, from Royston, who Ian Stewart murdered in 2016

Children's author Helen Bailey, from Royston, who Ian Stewart murdered in 2016 - Credit: Archant

The police reopened the case into Diane’s death after her husband had been convicted of the murder of Helen, whose body was found in the cesspit of their home.

Diane was found collapsed in the garden in 2010 and her death had been recorded as Sudden Death in Epilepsy.

After the 2017 conviction for the murder of Helen a neuropathologist examined preserved parts of Diane’s brain, which had been donated to medical science.

Professor Sara Al-Sarraj found that there was evidence Diane had suffered a lack of oxygen prior to her death, which the prosecution said showed she had been suffocated.

Today at Luton Crown Court prosecutor Neil King said the benefit figure Stewart obtained from the death of his wife was £398,761.08. He said the amount of money available was £185,173.

Mr King asked for a confiscation order to be made. The £185,173 will be shared between Diane and Ian Stewart’s sons Jamie and Oliver.

For Stewart, Amjad Malik QC said: “We have express instructions to accept the confiscation order and we have no challenge to the benefit figure or the realisable assets.”

Judge David Farrell QC granted the compensation order with six months to pay. There is a two year sentence in default.

Royston News
Bassingbourn News
Letchworth Garden City News

