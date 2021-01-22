Killer of children's author to go on trial for wife's murder

Published: 11:35 AM January 22, 2021

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston. - Credit: Herts police

The man convicted of murdering children’s author Helen Bailey will go on trial in November after being accused of killing his wife six years earlier.

Helen Bailey from Royston was murdered by Ian Stewart in 2016. - Credit: sbna_fairleys



Ian Stewart was jailed for life at St Albans Crown Court in February 2017 after a jury convicted him of killing his 51-year-old partner, who wrote the Electra Brown series of books.

The couple lived in a large detached house in Royston, Herts where, in July 2016, Helen Bailey’s remains were found. She had been reported missing three months earlier, in April 2016.

Diane Stewart died in Bassingbourn in 2010. - Credit: SBNA

Ian Stewart, now 60, is accused of the murder of his wife Diane Stewart, who died aged 47, in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire on June 25 2010.



Today at St Albans Crown Court Mrs Justice Whipple said she will hear the trial at Luton Crown Court on November 8 this year.



Defence barrister Amjad Malik QC said Stewart was not appearing on a video link from Whitemoor Prison in Cambridgeshire for the case management hearing because he has been suffering from breathing difficulties.

He said: “The defendant has been very unwell. He has breathing difficulties. He is very vulnerable.”