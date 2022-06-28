News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Hooded thieves' stole three vehicles

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:31 PM June 28, 2022
A green golf buggy on a gravel surface.

The men were seen driving a stolen golf buggy in Whaddon. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Three stolen vehicles have been recovered after "hooded men" were seen driving a golf buggy.

The two individuals were seen driving through Whaddon on Saturday morning (June 25), and reported by a member of the public.

Cambridgeshire Police then discovered the green John Deere buggy, along with two other vehicles, in a car park nearby.

All the vehicles were recovered, and an investigation is ongoing to find the thieves. 

A pick-up truck near a police car.

The three stolen vehicles were discovered in a secluded car park. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police have appealed for anyone with information concerning the thefts to come forward.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "There's a driving range not far away, but the member of the public who called us knew this wasn't a local golfer.

"It was the early hours of Saturday, and they'd seen two men with hoods up driving a golf buggy in Whaddon.

"Sure enough, the John Deere buggy had been stolen, and our officers found it in an area of woodland, together with two other stolen vehicles in a secluded car park nearby.

"All the vehicles were recovered and enquiries are continuing to find the thieves.

"Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting reference 35/45429/22."

