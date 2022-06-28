'Hooded thieves' stole three vehicles
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Three stolen vehicles have been recovered after "hooded men" were seen driving a golf buggy.
The two individuals were seen driving through Whaddon on Saturday morning (June 25), and reported by a member of the public.
Cambridgeshire Police then discovered the green John Deere buggy, along with two other vehicles, in a car park nearby.
All the vehicles were recovered, and an investigation is ongoing to find the thieves.
Police have appealed for anyone with information concerning the thefts to come forward.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "There's a driving range not far away, but the member of the public who called us knew this wasn't a local golfer.
"It was the early hours of Saturday, and they'd seen two men with hoods up driving a golf buggy in Whaddon.
"Sure enough, the John Deere buggy had been stolen, and our officers found it in an area of woodland, together with two other stolen vehicles in a secluded car park nearby.
"All the vehicles were recovered and enquiries are continuing to find the thieves.
"Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting reference 35/45429/22."