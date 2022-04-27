News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

'Thousands of pounds' of beauty products taken from Boots in Royston

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:21 AM April 27, 2022
Updated: 11:23 AM April 27, 2022
Thousands of pounds of beauty products were stolen from Boots on High Street, Royston, according to Hertfordshire Police

Thousands of pounds of beauty products were stolen from Boots on High Street, Royston, according to Hertfordshire Police - Credit: Google Earth

Thousands of pounds of beauty products have been stolen from a Hertfordshire high street store.

According to Hertfordshire Police, the products were stolen from Boots on High Street, Royston between 1.20pm and 1.35pm on Sunday, April 3.

The force is appealing for witnesses and officers want to speak with anybody who may know about the theft.

As part of their appeal, officers have released CCTV images from the store at the time.

Officers would like to speak with this person, who may know about the theft of beauty products from Boots in Royston

Officers would like to speak with this person, who may know about the theft of beauty products from Boots in Royston - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Officers would like to speak with this person, who may know about the theft of beauty products from Boots in Royston

Officers would like to speak with this person, who may know about the theft of beauty products from Boots in Royston - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

PCSO Liam Welby, from the North Herts Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We believe those pictured were in the area at the time of the offence and they could have vital information about what happened.

"If you recognise them or if you have information yourself, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/27427/22."

Officers would like to speak with this person, who may know about the theft of beauty products from Boots in Royston

Officers would like to speak with this person, who may know about the theft of beauty products from Boots in Royston - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Officers would like to speak with this person, who may know about the theft of beauty products from Boots in Royston

Officers would like to speak with this person, who may know about the theft of beauty products from Boots in Royston - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Alternatively, a Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said witnesses can file reports online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/).

Herts Live News
Hertfordshire Constabularly
Royston News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
All branches of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire are set to close down on Friday, April 22

Food and Drink

Every branch of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire closing down this week

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Charlie Cavey, Cambridge's famous The Bin Busker, auditioned for Britain's Got Talent

TV

Cambridge's famous 'singing bin man' stars on Britain's Got Talent

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Here are nine Hertfordshire steakhouses with glowing online reviews

Food and Drink

9 of the best Hertfordshire restaurants for steak and chips

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon