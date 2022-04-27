Thousands of pounds of beauty products were stolen from Boots on High Street, Royston, according to Hertfordshire Police - Credit: Google Earth

Thousands of pounds of beauty products have been stolen from a Hertfordshire high street store.

According to Hertfordshire Police, the products were stolen from Boots on High Street, Royston between 1.20pm and 1.35pm on Sunday, April 3.

The force is appealing for witnesses and officers want to speak with anybody who may know about the theft.

As part of their appeal, officers have released CCTV images from the store at the time.

Officers would like to speak with this person, who may know about the theft of beauty products from Boots in Royston - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

PCSO Liam Welby, from the North Herts Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We believe those pictured were in the area at the time of the offence and they could have vital information about what happened.

"If you recognise them or if you have information yourself, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/27427/22."

Alternatively, a Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said witnesses can file reports online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/).