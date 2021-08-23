Published: 1:57 PM August 23, 2021

The recovered vehicle was the first of the hare hoursing season for Cambs rural police. - Credit: @CambsRuralCops

Three hares have been killed at a Thriplow field, after offenders travelled up from Kent to take part in the cruel blood sport.

Cambs police were called at 12.25pm yesterday, with reports of hare coursing in a field off Brook Road - which connects the village to Newton.

Officers said the hares were killed and lined up for a picture before being left. A vehicle was seized at the scene - the first to be recovered this hare coursing season by the Cambs Rural Crime Action Unit.

“Officers attended the scene and a blue Peugeot 308 was seized," a spokesman confirmed to the Crow. Further information on any arrests made isn't available at this time.

The bodies of three hares were left after being lined up for a picture at the Thriplow poaching - Credit: @CambsRuralCops

Cambs Rural Cops tweeted that the operation was part of the seven-force collaboration, that saw intelligence exchanged within minutes and an offender from Kent disrupted.

In a bid to tackle hare coursing, the constabulary as joined up with counterparts in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent.

You may also want to watch:

The agreement means the forces become one when using certain powers. This will assist with the use of automatic number plate recognition, the seizure of dogs and the sharing of all interactions and movements of people suspected to be involved in hare coursing.

Sergeant Craig Flavell from the Rural Crime Action Team said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to reach this agreement. It’s an important step forward in our ongoing efforts to tackle hare coursing."

Hare coursing traditionally begins in September when the fields have been harvested and ploughed, making them the perfect ground for the illegal blood sport. Hare coursing causes damage to crops, harms animal welfare and threatens the rural community. It can result in intimidation and even violence.

Landowners are urged to consider blocking entrances to their fields with ditches, fencing or trees or even barriers like barrels filled with concrete.

Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place should call 999 immediately and provide officers with a description of those involved and their vehicles, registration numbers, and the location and direction of travel. Its important people don’t confront hare coursers.

If you have information about hare coursing and that's not currently happening, call 101.