Published: 2:08 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 3:17 PM June 7, 2021

Royston crews were called to the flat block blaze in Goodes Court in April - Credit: @roystonfire

A deliberate fire in Royston which "had a huge impact on residents' lives" is the subject of a renewed appeal for information by officers, who are continuing work to trace those responsible.

Officers were called to Goodes Court at around 4.40am on Saturday, April 24, to assist at the scene of the blaze, which had been deliberately started in a communal area of a social housing block.

A control operator remained on the phone until the fire service crews arrived on the scene, giving fire survival guidance to occupants. Crews from Royston, Baldock, Buntingford and Stevenage attended - along with a drone from Potters Bar fire station.

Two adults and two children were rescued by firefighters using a 9m ladder, and a number of flats were evacuated. Fortunately, no-one was injured in the blaze.

Herts Fire investigation dog Reqs attended the scene to help with the investigation later in the day.

News that the fire was believed to have been started deliberately swept through Royston when the Crow ran the original appeal, but police are still needing anyone with information - no matter how small - to come forward.

Investigating PC Poppy Goldman said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident and the fire service worked quickly to extinguish the blaze - but it could easily have been a very different story.

“We are aware that the arson has had a huge impact on the lives of the residents and we are appealing to the public once again to come forward with information about what happened.

“Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could greatly assist our enquiries. Anyone with information is asked to please email poppy.goldman@herts.pnn.police.uk.



"You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/29689/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.