Published: 5:25 PM September 2, 2021

The transport interchange and car park would provide around 750 spaces near Foxton railway station. Picture: Google Street View - Credit: Archant

How can you have your say on proposals for a travel hub in Foxton?

The Crow reported this week on proposals for the new hub, which is being designed to ease traffic into Cambridge and promote sustainable travel. There have also been concerns over the safety of the hub, which could provide in the region of 750 car park place car park and cycling facilities in the village.

Foxton Parish Council has said members fully support the stated objectives of the hub - to maximise the use of sustainable modes of transport, to improve connectivity, and to improve the local quality of life.

However, they say it has no benefit for the village - and for the project to be genuinely sustainable, better cycling and bus facilities should be included and the location needs more thought for safety reasons.

How to have your say

The body behind the proposal, the Greater Cambridge Partnership, is encouraging residents to take part in a set engagement period for the proposed hub this month.

Current plans will be shown, and there will be discussions on how previous engagement has informed the current designs and taking on additional comments to inform the design ahead of the submission of a planning application.

It will run from September 6 to September 17 - with a survey, Zoom events online and a village hall meeting all planned.

The survey goes live on September 6 at https://consultcambs.uk.engagementhq.com/foxton-travel-hub-2021

The first Zoom event is on September 7 from 6pm to 7.30pm at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lu6A_-_PTnC2V0la6U4yyw

And the second Zoom event is on September 14, also from 6pm to 7.30pm. Go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7SGraFi0S_CQuy-gYuxnKQ

If you wish to attend the Zoom meetings, you will need to register in advance. Once registered you will be provided with an access code which you will need to use in order to enter the Zoom event.

There is an open meeting with the GCP in Foxton Village Hall on Wednesday, September 8, at 7.30pm - this is an in-person event.

For more information see Foxton Travel Hub - Greater Cambridge Partnership



