Published: 3:19 PM April 24, 2021 Updated: 4:01 PM April 24, 2021

A fire broke out in the early hours of this morning at a Royston block of flats - and police believe it may have been started deliberately.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the blaze at a communal area at the flats in Goodes Court - reportedly on the third floor.

Crews from Royston, Baldock, Buntingford and Stevenage attended the incident shortly after 4.30am, along with a drone from Potters Bar fire station.

Police officers were called at about 4.40am today, to assist the fire service.

A number of flats were evacuated but no-one was injured during the incident.

@HertsFRSControl tweeted to say a "control operator remained on the phone giving fire survival guidance to occupants until arrival of crews." Two adults and two children were rescued using a 9m ladder.

A police spokeswoman said: "Investigations are continuing at this time, but it is currently believed that the fire may have been started deliberately."

Detective Inspector Mark Corkin said: “Thankfully no-one was hurt during the incident and the fire service worked quickly to extinguish the blaze - but it could easily have been a very different story.

“We continue to work alongside the fire service to establish the circumstances around how the fire started.

"As part of this, we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward. Did you witness any suspicious activity in the area around the time stated? Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could assist us.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/29689/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.







