Published: 11:34 AM October 19, 2021

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs in Bassingbourn. - Credit: @SouthCambsCops

A man arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs has been released under investigation.

The 20-year-old was arrested by officers after executing two warrants in Bassingbourn.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire police confirmed today the man has been released under investigation after warrants were issued for The Causeway on Tuesday last week.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website states: "Our officers are committed to tackling drug related issues within Cambridgeshire and welcome any information you may have about drug use or dealing.

"To help keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs and let us know if you see anything suspicious."

If you suspect drug dealing or activity in your area of the county, you can report it to the Cambs force online at www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Drug-dealing.

You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org.







