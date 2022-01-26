Drug dealer jailed after being found with heroin and crack cocaine

Jermaine Rowe was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court to two years and four months in a Young Offender’s Institute - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A drug dealer from Kneesworth has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs

Jermaine Rowe, of Cardiff Place, on the edge of Kneesworth near Bassingbourn Barracks, has been jailed for two years and four months in a Young Offender’s Institute.

The 18-year-old was hiding in a bedroom in a flat in Kingsway, Cambridge, on September 9 last year, alongside 19-year-old Joshua Watling who was sentenced to three years and four months in prison in December.

Rowe was searched and found with 33 wraps of heroin and 16 wraps of crack cocaine. He also had £200 in cash.

He appeared for sentencing at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, January 21.

Detective Constable Sarah Knights, who investigated, said: “Once again this sentence serves as a reminder to others who might think that dealing drugs is a glamorous way of life.”

If you suspect drug dealing where you live, report it at https://bit.ly/3G5KFWU.