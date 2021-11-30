A 34-year-old motorist has appeared in court charged with driving without due care and attention, after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash earlier this year.

The case of Nader Lockhart, of Mina Terrace in London, was heard at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Thursday last week.

The court heard that on May 29, the Seat Ibiza Stylance Mr Lockhart was travelling in was involved in a collision with a Honda motorcycle on the Royston A505 junction with the A10 for Melbourn.

It was said that while navigating the roundabout, Mr Nader changed lanes and collided with a Honda motorcyclist causing serious injury to the rider.

The charge is contrary to section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.

He pleaded not guilty and the trial is due to take place on March 22, 2022, at the same court.