News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

Motorist charged with careless driving after motorcyclist injured in crash

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 12:09 PM November 30, 2021
The A505 just north of Royston, file photo. Picture: Danny Loo

The A505 just north of Royston, file photo. - Credit: Archant

A 34-year-old motorist has appeared in court charged with driving without due care and attention, after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash earlier this year.

The case of Nader Lockhart, of Mina Terrace in London, was heard at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Thursday last week.

The court heard that on May 29, the Seat Ibiza Stylance Mr Lockhart was travelling in was involved in a collision with a Honda motorcycle on the Royston A505 junction with the A10 for Melbourn.

It was said that while navigating the roundabout, Mr Nader changed lanes and collided with a Honda motorcyclist causing serious injury to the rider.

The charge is contrary to section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.

He pleaded not guilty and the trial is due to take place on March 22, 2022, at the same court.

Most Read

  1. 1 E-fit image of indecent exposure suspect released by police
  2. 2 Disruption to train lines between Royston and Cambridge
  3. 3 Motorist charged with careless driving after motorcyclist injured in crash
  1. 4 Meet the cast of Cambridge Arts Theatre's family pantomime Aladdin
  2. 5 Former army major sentenced after pillion rider dies in motorcycle crash
  3. 6 All under 40s to be offered Covid booster jab
  4. 7 Metal detectorist, 13, explains how she discovered Bronze Age hoards near Royston
  5. 8 Woman shaken after flasher exposes himself in alleyway
  6. 9 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
  7. 10 Two year ban on begging for these six
Make the A505 Safer
Cambs Live
Herts Live
Royston News
Melbourn News
A505 Hertfordshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents across Royston originally thought the bins were being removed by North Hertfordshire Council

North Hertfordshire District Council

Vandals trash Royston High Street litter bins

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A Bronze Age hoard containing around 200 items was discovered on land near Royston

Bronze Age hoards containing around 200 items found near Royston

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Herts fire dog Thor, pictured when he was given his superhero name and as a fully fledged fire investigator.

Royston crews' tribute after 'incredible' fire dog's death

Bianca Wild

person
Dino, Santa, Zeb, Sonny, Pedro and Fozzie are just some of the rescue pets at RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire

Pets | Gallery

15 rescue pets in Herts looking for loving homes this Christmas

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon