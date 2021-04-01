Published: 6:34 PM April 1, 2021 Updated: 6:38 PM April 1, 2021

Daniel Hand has been given a jail sentence after committing offences in Royston and Letchworth. - Credit: Bianca Wild

A 29-year-old has been handed a jail term after being found guilty of assault, criminal damage and threatening behaviour in Royston and admitting unlawfully carrying a hand saw in Letchworth.

Daniel Hand - of no fixed abode, and formerly of Royston - climbed on a freezer at the town's Tesco Extra store during the afternoon of January 31 this year. The store was evacuated while police dealt with his violent and aggressive behaviour.

He was charged with using abusive or insulting words or behaviour, assaulting a man by beating and damaging in-store fixtures. Hand was sentenced yesterday after being found guilty.

Hand admitted possessing a bladed article - the hand saw - in a separate incident that took place at Letchworth railway station on March 5, 2021.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison for the Letchworth incident, and four weeks for each of the Royston offences - which will run concurrently. He must also pay £500 compensation.



















