Man charged with assault and criminal damage after Tesco freezer incident

Bianca Wild

Published: 1:16 PM February 8, 2021   
A Royston man has been charged with assault, criminal damage and a public order offence, after a freezer was climbed on at the town's Tesco Extra store last month.

Police attended  the superstore in Old North Road, on Sunday, January 31, after it was reported that a man had climbed onto a freezer and was behaving aggressively.

Officers attended the scene just after 3pm - and the store was evacuated while they dealt with the incident.

Daniel Hand, of Tennyson Close, was charged on Monday last week.

The 29-year-old is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on March 1. 

If you witness a crime in progress, call 999. To report information to police for ongoing cases, contact 101.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

