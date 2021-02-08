Published: 1:16 PM February 8, 2021

A Royston man has been charged with assault, criminal damage and a public order offence, after a freezer was climbed on at the town's Tesco Extra store last month.

Police attended the superstore in Old North Road, on Sunday, January 31, after it was reported that a man had climbed onto a freezer and was behaving aggressively.

Officers attended the scene just after 3pm - and the store was evacuated while they dealt with the incident.

Daniel Hand, of Tennyson Close, was charged on Monday last week.

The 29-year-old is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on March 1.

If you witness a crime in progress, call 999. To report information to police for ongoing cases, contact 101.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.