CCTV appeal after attempted burglary in Barley

Police would like to identify the man pictured, as he may be able to assist enquiries into an attempted burglary in Barley - Credit: Herts police

CCTV images have been released following an attempted burglary in Barley.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to help their enquiries into the incident, which happened on Friday, November 5.

At around 8.30pm, an offender gained access to the back garden of a property in Cambridge Road before attempting to open the rear patio door and a window.

CCTV images have been released following an attempted burglary in Barley - Credit: Herts police

The offender made off when disturbed by the victim.

Detective Constable Jamie Nye, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “We believe the man pictured may have been in the area and could have vital information that might help us.

“If you recognise him, or have information that might help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at jamie.nye@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference number 41/86518/21.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind residents of the steps they can take to help protect their property. Always make sure you lock any gates and keep fences in good repair.

"Thorny plants or trellis on top of perimeter fences can help to deter intruders, along with gravel which is noisy to walk on.

"Lighting can also play an important role in reducing the risk of burglary because it makes homes look occupied.

"This lighting needs to be inside the home - and visible to those outside - and at entry points (doorways and windows).

"For more tips, visit our website at herts.police.uk/crimeprevention.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.