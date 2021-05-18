Published: 12:25 PM May 18, 2021

Cambs police have responded to plans for the district council to take over responsibility for parking enforcement in our villages.

Currently, Cambridgeshire's police force maintains responsibility for enforcement activity in the district against illegal parking, which includes parking on double yellow lines and in restricted bays.

Illegal parking is not a priority for the force, so South Cambridgeshire District Council is working on plans alongside the Greater Cambridgeshire Partnership to take over responsibility of parking enforcement.

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson told the Crow: "Many local authorities take responsibility for parking enforcement across the country and we would welcome this change in South Cambridgeshire.

"We will provide assistance where we can, both on transition arrangements should these take place, and on day-to-day issues, but we have to be honest about our priorities and focus.

"Although we appreciate illegal parking is an area of concern for local residents, we must prioritise tackling the most serious offences - such as child abuse, domestic abuse, burglary, serious sexual offences and violent crime.

"When demand for our services are high, we often have to make some difficult decisions on what we can and can’t respond to and although we take all reports of crime seriously, our focus must be on safeguarding the most vulnerable and bringing the most persistent offenders to justice."