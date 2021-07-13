40 laptops stolen from Bassingbourn college

Published: 12:40 PM July 13, 2021

Police are investigating after 40 laptops were stolen from Bassingbourn Village College - Credit: Archant

Forty laptops were stolen from Bassingbourn Village College at the weekend, and police are appealing for information.

Thieves broke into the school in South End, Bassingbourn by smashing a window between 5pm on Friday, July 9 and 7am on Monday, July 12.

Vickey Poulter, principal at Bassingbourn Village College, said: “We are very saddened by the break in over the weekend. These laptops are used not only to enrich lessons, they are importantly also used to deliver our computing curriculum, and for our students that need extra support.

“The loss of the laptops will be felt by all at BVC. We are appealing to the local community to support the police with their efforts to catch those responsible and endeavour to return them to us.”

Det Sgt Ashley Ryan said: “We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area over the weekend to contact us.

“This break-in will potentially have a huge impact on the pupils and their learning over the remainder of the term.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or quoting reference 41/52889/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.