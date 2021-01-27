News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Voice your rural crime concerns at virtual barn meeting

Bianca Wild

Published: 10:00 AM January 27, 2021   
Commissioner David Lloyd and Chief Constable Charlie Hall Barn Meeting

Commissioner David Lloyd and Chief Constable Charlie Hall with officers at a previous barn meeting. - Credit: OPCC

A Virtual Barn Meeting is being held to give people the opportunity to learn about the latest rural crime priorities and developments across Hertfordshire.

The event is organised by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Herts police and the local National Farmers Union branch. 

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd and Chief Constable Charlie Hall will be addressing the meeting and answering questions on Wednesday next week from 10.30am to 12 noon.

Mr Lloyd’s Community Safety and Criminal Justice Plan prioritises tackling rural crime throughout the county, from hare coursing and livestock worrying to fly-tipping and theft of agricultural machinery.

They are are keen to hear from not just farmers and landowners, but also from those who work or live in - or have links to - rural communities in Hertfordshire.

Book your free ticket to the event at http://bit.ly/barnmeet2021.

Royston News

