Published: 5:00 PM September 14, 2021

A camera is going to be used around Barley to tackle speeding. - Credit: Archant

A speed camera is to be been installed in Barley, after long-running concerns from residents.

David Lloyd, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, has awarded £20,000 of Road Safety Funding to pay for the device and three years of operating costs in the village.

Barley Parish Council submitted a Road Safety Fund application following a history of crashes and other speed-related issues in and around Barley, including on the B1368 and B1039.

Back in July, a man had to be cut out of a vehicle and was seriously injured in a crash between Barley and Royston - at the junction of Lower Field Farm and the B1039.

The B1039 - where a serious crash took place in the summer - Credit: Google Street View

Three vehicles were involved – a grey Renault Clio, a black Renault Megane and a red Toyota Ago.

The ambulance service were sent to the scene, along with an air ambulance and the fire and rescue service, and road closures were put in place.

At the time, a police spokesperson said: "A man was reported to be trapped in a vehicle and he was assisted by the fire and rescue service. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via the land ambulance."

An investigation was launched and PC James Carmichael - from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit - said: “We are working to establish the circumstances around the collision at this time. As part of this, we are asking anyone who saw the incident, or events leading up to it, to please contact us.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage. If you were driving in the area around the time, please review your footage and contact us if you believe you may have information which could assist us."

Police have not confirmed whether the crash was speed-related.

The camera is being installed following a long campaign by the parish council and residents. Over the years, data captured by the Drivesafe volunteers, Speed Indicator Devices and during enforcement operations has supported the need for a more permanent solution.

A Truvelo VIA-Cam will alternate between two locations with 30mph speed limits, and will be installed in the next few months.

Drivers of excessively speeding vehicles will be sent advisory letters, with any persistent offenders receiving a personal visit from police officers. Data recorded by the cameras will also be used to enable additional targeted speed enforcement action.

PCC Lloyd said: “Speeding and anti-social driving remains a serious concern of many rural communities across Hertfordshire.

“The aim of the Road Safety Fund is to change behaviour to make the roads safer. These cameras will remind drivers they are entering a residential area and encourage them to slow down. The letters which are sent out will educate drivers, rather that penalising them with fines.

“Barley has had a long-standing problem with speeding vehicles and I am pleased my office has been able to help. The cameras will be reinforced by other speed enforcement tactics including the new speed camera vans provided by my office.”

The initiative is a partnership project between the Commissioner, Hertfordshire County Council and Barley Parish Council.

A spokesperson for Barley Parish Council said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with the Commissioner and HCC to pilot a new device to reduce speeding through the village and we look forward to a successful outcome.”

The funding will pay for the scheme for three years, after which Barley Parish Council will pay the ongoing cost of the camera.

The Road Safety Fund invites groups and organisations to apply for funding to help develop local solutions where a need has been identified. The aim is to find and fund new and innovative ways of improving road safety, supporting a mix of education and enforcement with a focus on achieving behaviour change and reducing road casualties.

The monies within the fund come from the surplus generated from motorists who have committed driving offences and been ordered to pay court costs following prosecution or who have attended a speed awareness course. Over £14m has been awarded to more than 70 projects since 2016.

Further details can be found at www.hertscommissioner.org/road-safety-fund.