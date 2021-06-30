News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

Thieves attempt to steal car in Royston

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:38 PM June 30, 2021   
police stock

Police are investigating an attempted car theft in Royston - Credit: Archant

Thieves attempted to steal a car in Royston during the early hours of this morning, and police are appealing for information.

At around 1.10am, a white male was seen on a Ring doorbell in Lower Gower Road. The man was dressed all in black and was wearing a face covering. 

He was seen to be waving a shiny object the size of a clipboard in front of the front door. He left the scene when a security light came on.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 41/49225/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
 

Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Royston mobile hairdresser Lynsey Langdon has been campaigning for safety improvements on the A505 for five years. 

A505 campaigner confronted with wrong-way driver

Bianca Wild

person
Perry Groves in action for Arsenal during his playing days. He scored a winning goal for the Gunners

Ex-footballers set for charity match to raise money for hospital

Dan Mountney

person
Clopton study: Individuals who died of plague buried in the chapter house of the Augustinian friary, Cambridge.

South Cambs plague victims buried individually and with care, major...

Bianca Wild

person
Openreach engineers working on fibre broadband

Broadband speeds 15x faster than average set to arrive thanks to major...

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon