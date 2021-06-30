Thieves attempt to steal car in Royston

Published: 4:38 PM June 30, 2021

Police are investigating an attempted car theft in Royston - Credit: Archant

Thieves attempted to steal a car in Royston during the early hours of this morning, and police are appealing for information.

At around 1.10am, a white male was seen on a Ring doorbell in Lower Gower Road. The man was dressed all in black and was wearing a face covering.

He was seen to be waving a shiny object the size of a clipboard in front of the front door. He left the scene when a security light came on.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 41/49225/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

