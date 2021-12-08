Man assaulted during attempted robbery of mobile phone

Three males targeted another man in Royston, and assaulted him when he did not hand his phone over - Credit: Press Association Images

An attempted robbery and subsequent assault in Royston has prompted an appeal for witnesses.

The incident occurred in Coombes Hole, between 5pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, December 4.

It was reported to Herts police that a man in his 40s was walking when he was approached by three unknown males who demanded his mobile phone.

When the man refused, the males began to assault him.

The victim defended himself and walked off. Nothing was taken.

The suspects are described as between 15 and 18 years old, and were all wearing dark clothing with hoods. Two of the suspects were white and around 5ft 8in tall, while the third was a black male, around 5ft 10in tall.

PC Joshua Mason said: “Thankfully the victim was not seriously injured during the incident and nothing was taken.

“Our enquiries are continuing at this time to identify the suspects. If you have any information which could assist us, please get in touch."

He added that one of the suspects is thought to have fled in the direction of Melbourn Road or Green Street.

Those with information can contact PC Mason directly at joshua.mason@herts.police.uk, report online, via web chat at or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/95309/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.