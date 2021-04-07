Arrest made after woman verbally abused in alleyway

Published: 5:12 PM April 7, 2021

A 48-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in Fish Hill, Royston - Credit: Archant

A 48-year-old man from North Herts has been arrested in connection with an incident where a woman was verbally abused in Royston.

He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue, and police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

On Thursday, March 25, at around 12.30pm, the victim – a woman in her 20’s – was walking through the alleyway by Tesco Express in Fish Hill when a man tried to engage her in conversation.

She ignored him, and it was reported that the man then became verbally abusive towards her.

The victim then ran off in the direction of Boots on the High Street.

Detective Constable Sydnie Grace, who is investigating, said: “This incident happened in the middle of the day, in a busy area of Royston.

"We believe that there may be people who would have witnessed the altercation take place, or the events immediately after, that could assist with our enquiries.

“If you did witness the incident and have not yet spoken to police, please get in contact.

"Anyone with any information can contact me directly via email. Even something that may seem minor or insignificant could be key to progressing our investigation.”

You can contact DC Grace directly via email at Sydnie.Grace@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/21596/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.



