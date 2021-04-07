Arrest made after woman verbally abused in alleyway
- Credit: Archant
A 48-year-old man from North Herts has been arrested in connection with an incident where a woman was verbally abused in Royston.
He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue, and police are now appealing for witnesses and information.
On Thursday, March 25, at around 12.30pm, the victim – a woman in her 20’s – was walking through the alleyway by Tesco Express in Fish Hill when a man tried to engage her in conversation.
She ignored him, and it was reported that the man then became verbally abusive towards her.
The victim then ran off in the direction of Boots on the High Street.
You may also want to watch:
Detective Constable Sydnie Grace, who is investigating, said: “This incident happened in the middle of the day, in a busy area of Royston.
"We believe that there may be people who would have witnessed the altercation take place, or the events immediately after, that could assist with our enquiries.
Most Read
- 1 Three household waste collection crews suspended
- 2 'We have a huge task on our hands, but The Pheasant will fly again'
- 3 Have your say on Barkway Road development proposal
- 4 Consultation on East West Rail route opens
- 5 Family remembers teacher Frank who taught many how to swim
- 6 What can open on April 12 when lockdown rules ease?
- 7 Theatres, cinemas and arts venues receive COVID-19 recovery grants
- 8 Arrest made after woman verbally abused in alleyway
- 9 Man who climbed on Tesco freezer jailed for string of offences
- 10 Hospital doctor's concern over middle class priority as waiting lists grow
“If you did witness the incident and have not yet spoken to police, please get in contact.
"Anyone with any information can contact me directly via email. Even something that may seem minor or insignificant could be key to progressing our investigation.”
You can contact DC Grace directly via email at Sydnie.Grace@herts.pnn.police.uk.
You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/21596/21.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.