Thief pleads guilty to assaulting two people

Published: 12:53 PM January 12, 2021

A Letchworth man has pleaded guilty to attacking two people in Royston.

Anthony Lamont, of Redhoods Way West, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court by live link on Wednesday last week.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and a woman by beating in Royston on October 6 last year.

He also admitted a charge of dishonestly attempting to make off without paying £64.50 for food and drink in Royston the same day - and a second charge of dishonestly making off without paying for alcoholic drinks and a membership fee in Letchworth to avoid payment of £20 on September 14, 2020, contrary to sections 3(1) and 4 of the Theft Act 1978.

Lamont was handed a six week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £207.50 in compensation by March 26, 2021. He originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea and his admissions of guilt were taken into account when imposing sentence.