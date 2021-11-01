News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 10:23 AM November 1, 2021
Updated: 10:40 AM November 1, 2021
Police officers attended an incident in Hitchin yesterday, in which a vehicle left the A505.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a crash on the A505. - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A505 near Whittlesford.

The collision happened just before 4pm on Friday last week, near the BP garage. 

It involved a motorcycle, a grey Mercedes C200 and a blue Vauxhall Grandland X. Sadly, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead shortly after the collision.

A man, in his 30s and from Diss in Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drugs and drug driving

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and has since been released under investigation.

Officers are appealing for those who have information about the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information, in particular dashcam footage of the collision or any of the vehicles involved in the moments before, is urged to contact the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit online via webchat or online forms quoting incident 265 of October 29.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash
  2. 2 No Cambridge fireworks display on Midsummer Common this year for Bonfire Night
  3. 3 Extremely concerning incidents reported in Kneesworth House Hospital documentary
  1. 4 Man and woman seriously injured after car crashes into ditch
  2. 5 A505 driver escapes without serious injury after head-on crash
  3. 6 Enjoy The Good Life again as 70s sitcom comes to the Cambridge stage
  4. 7 Dragons and other fantastic beasts coming to Cambridge theatre stage
  5. 8 Melbourn Post Office reopens in new location
  6. 9 Pop Larkin's Rolls-Royce from The Darling Buds of May to go on sale at Duxford
  7. 10 Drug dealer caught after being pulled over for using phone on A505
Cambs Live
South Cambridgeshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The crash involving a pedestrian and a guided busway bus happened on October 26 near Sedley Taylor Road, Cambridge.

Cambs Live

Woman pedestrian in her 50s killed in guided busway crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Josh Bullard, 18, being presented with his award at the British National Ploughing Championships

Josh ploughs to success in competition win

Bianca Wild

person
Artist and trustee Martin Kaszak with Royston and District History Society chair Rosemary Bateman at the new sign

History Society unveils new town heritage board

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Peak locations for possession of offensive weapons in Hertfordshire have been revealed.

Data

Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon