Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a crash on the A505. - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A505 near Whittlesford.

The collision happened just before 4pm on Friday last week, near the BP garage.

It involved a motorcycle, a grey Mercedes C200 and a blue Vauxhall Grandland X. Sadly, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead shortly after the collision.

A man, in his 30s and from Diss in Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drugs and drug driving

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and has since been released under investigation.

Officers are appealing for those who have information about the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information, in particular dashcam footage of the collision or any of the vehicles involved in the moments before, is urged to contact the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit online via webchat or online forms quoting incident 265 of October 29.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.